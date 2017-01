Wj/wg parts, i'm clearing out the shed Hi guys I'm clearing out the shed after selling my beloved WG, so grab yourself a bargain.

4x Goodyear Wrangler Duratracks 245/75/16 on alloy rims 95% tread left $650 obo.

4x Bilstein 5100 series shocks to suit 2" lift VGC $200.

1pair of Old Man Emu HD front springs $80.

1x Flatland winch bar, just needs the mounting brackets welding on $200. To buy the steel and get it cut cost $250.

Pm me for details. I will send pics via phone as I can't upload photos.

