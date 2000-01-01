<a href="//ax-d.pixfuture.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=ff1b98ddce&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//ax-d.pixfuture.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538641208&cs=ff1b98ddce&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> Put your own lift kit together with brake line brackets or extended brake lines, rear track bar bracket, front LCA drop brackets, longer rear sway bar links, front sway bar disconnects, exhaust spacers and steering stabilizer flip bolt (or whatever you don't already have). I did that, ended up cheaper than any kit and got Fox shocks with Murchison's Flexy coil springs that I wanted. I got most of the parts from SBR and a few from DBOR and Murchison's. A frankenlift kit like this is not necessarily better or worse quality than a name-brand kit.



The Teraflex springs seem to last OK and even though some people say they sag easily, they don't seem to sag more than other brands. AEV's dual rate springs also get good reviews and some loathe while others love Synergy's springs. As for shocks, my personal preference is Fox for good all-round performance or the softer Bilstein for more comfortable ride with more articulation off-road (paired with the right springs) but Rancho's adjustable shocks also get good reviews. These new Teraflex Falcon shocks do have me intrigued. __________________

