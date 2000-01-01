Greetings and salutations,
I know this topic has been done to death but I just would like to get this right as this is a lot of money for me. Looking to finally upgrade from the 2" mopar lift on my JKU (petrol), wanting to spend about $2k. So far I've come up with the Teraflex 2.5 kit + either Fox reservoir shocks or the new Teraflex Falcon reservoir shocks. Would I need anything else with that combo? Alternatively I just go the AEV JK Dualsport XT 2.5 and save a bit of cash.
I have the Teraflex 2.5" kit with the Teraflex 9550 shocks.
Some things to note, If its a diesel it will not lift the front end 2.5", it'll be closer to 2" or just under, If you want 2.5" up front either look into using front spacers with this kit or different front springs, possibly 3" fronts.
The provided bumpstops are waaaaay overkill, they are too long. When I fitted this kit to my JKU CRD I had less that 1" clearance in the front end between bumpstop and pad. I removed the fronts and fitted shorter extensions.
Of course bumpstop length depends on what size tyre you're running and compressed shock length.
The kit includes extended sway bar links for the rear end only.
Either look into using the old rear links up front (I haven't done it yet but I believe they are longer and can be used up front)
OR getting sway bar disconnects in the correct length.
Other than that, the kit seems ok. Since I got the standard Teraflex shocks I got the kit for under $1k
Put your own lift kit together with brake line brackets or extended brake lines, rear track bar bracket, front LCA drop brackets, longer rear sway bar links, front sway bar disconnects, exhaust spacers and steering stabilizer flip bolt (or whatever you don't already have). I did that, ended up cheaper than any kit and got Fox shocks with Murchison's Flexy coil springs that I wanted. I got most of the parts from SBR and a few from DBOR and Murchison's. A frankenlift kit like this is not necessarily better or worse quality than a name-brand kit.
The Teraflex springs seem to last OK and even though some people say they sag easily, they don't seem to sag more than other brands. AEV's dual rate springs also get good reviews and some loathe while others love Synergy's springs. As for shocks, my personal preference is Fox for good all-round performance or the softer Bilstein for more comfortable ride with more articulation off-road (paired with the right springs) but Rancho's adjustable shocks also get good reviews. These new Teraflex Falcon shocks do have me intrigued.
__________________
The average human walks 1,500km per year and drinks 83L of beer which means we're getting 18km/L.
I've also got the Teraflex 2.5 and as Mike said it is over bumped but otherwise I've found it very good.
Not sure if the Mopar lift deals with the driveshaft/exhaust issue but with mine I needed the exhast spacers because the driveshaft will hit. (Couldn't justify a new driveshaft) I have the fox 1.5-3.5 shox.
I also went the AEV control arm drop brackets, they're not necessary and I didn't notice a huge difference in ride quality but did notice a lot less squirminess when braking hard.
And with the supplied sway bar links for the rear a lot of forums and even teraflex say you need wheel spacers, so after a bit more research it seems that is more for the US with 16 inch rims so I ended up putting them on and have had no issues.
I have the Teraflex 2.5" kit with the Teraflex 9550 shocks.
Some things to note, If its a diesel it will not lift the front end 2.5", it'll be closer to 2" or just under, If you want 2.5" up front either look into using front spacers with this kit or different front springs, possibly 3" fronts.
The provided bumpstops are waaaaay overkill, they are too long. When I fitted this kit to my JKU CRD I had less that 1" clearance in the front end between bumpstop and pad. I removed the fronts and fitted shorter extensions.
Of course bumpstop length depends on what size tyre you're running and compressed shock length.
The kit includes extended sway bar links for the rear end only.
Either look into using the old rear links up front (I haven't done it yet but I believe they are longer and can be used up front)
OR getting sway bar disconnects in the correct length.
Other than that, the kit seems ok. Since I got the standard Teraflex shocks I got the kit for under $1k
Appreciate the response, I've got a petrol on 33s, already have disconnects so some of those concerns should be covered. As for the bump stops, is there a fix or another set you can buy?
Put your own lift kit together with brake line brackets or extended brake lines, rear track bar bracket, front LCA drop brackets, longer rear sway bar links, front sway bar disconnects, exhaust spacers and steering stabilizer flip bolt (or whatever you don't already have). I did that, ended up cheaper than any kit and got Fox shocks with Murchison's Flexy coil springs that I wanted. I got most of the parts from SBR and a few from DBOR and Murchison's. A frankenlift kit like this is not necessarily better or worse quality than a name-brand kit.
The Teraflex springs seem to last OK and even though some people say they sag easily, they don't seem to sag more than other brands. AEV's dual rate springs also get good reviews and some loathe while others love Synergy's springs. As for shocks, my personal preference is Fox for good all-round performance or the softer Bilstein for more comfortable ride with more articulation off-road (paired with the right springs) but Rancho's adjustable shocks also get good reviews. These new Teraflex Falcon shocks do have me intrigued.
Putting together a kit is an interesting idea I just feel I do not posses the required knowledge to pull it off, i think I would feel safer getting a kit even though it might not be the best value for money option. Appreciate the response.
I've also got the Teraflex 2.5 and as Mike said it is over bumped but otherwise I've found it very good.
Not sure if the Mopar lift deals with the driveshaft/exhaust issue but with mine I needed the exhast spacers because the driveshaft will hit. (Couldn't justify a new driveshaft) I have the fox 1.5-3.5 shox.
I also went the AEV control arm drop brackets, they're not necessary and I didn't notice a huge difference in ride quality but did notice a lot less squirminess when braking hard.
And with the supplied sway bar links for the rear a lot of forums and even teraflex say you need wheel spacers, so after a bit more research it seems that is more for the US with 16 inch rims so I ended up putting them on and have had no issues.
I
Thanks for the info, I don't think the mopar kit has a exhaust spacer, from memory it was just four shocks and four springs, nothing less, nothing more.
AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness
or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any
message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily
the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice
be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree,
through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material
which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful,
harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's
privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted
material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators
and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for
any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of
your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators,
moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission
of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated
at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility,
not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the
trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum
and associated website is the property of AJOR.