Just spent the last few days crossing the Nullarbor.
Any trip across would not be complete without having a look at The Great Australian Bight.
This was my first time there and my expectations were exceeded beyond belief.
Unfortunately, only had time for a quick look but I hope to have a better look around when I return next week - here are a couple of pics...
Found a great spot to take in the view...
Here's another spot further along - spot the TJ
The view from the drivers seat - doesn't really do it justice
These pics are a bit bigger than what I usually post - I'm trying to convey the scale of the scenery which was absolutely ginourmous!