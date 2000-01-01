 TJ at Great Australian Bight pics - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


TJ at Great Australian Bight pics
Just spent the last few days crossing the Nullarbor.
Any trip across would not be complete without having a look at The Great Australian Bight.
This was my first time there and my expectations were exceeded beyond belief.
Unfortunately, only had time for a quick look but I hope to have a better look around when I return next week - here are a couple of pics...

Found a great spot to take in the view...


Here's another spot further along - spot the TJ


The view from the drivers seat - doesn't really do it justice


These pics are a bit bigger than what I usually post - I'm trying to convey the scale of the scenery which was absolutely ginourmous!

That is stunning and on my wish list.
Just breathtaking
