TJ at Great Australian Bight pics Just spent the last few days crossing the Nullarbor.

Any trip across would not be complete without having a look at The Great Australian Bight.

This was my first time there and my expectations were exceeded beyond belief.

Unfortunately, only had time for a quick look but I hope to have a better look around when I return next week - here are a couple of pics...



Found a great spot to take in the view...





Here's another spot further along - spot the TJ





The view from the drivers seat - doesn't really do it justice





