New Jeep Owner in Canberra Just bought my first wrangler, 2012 3.8 JKU, so far very happy with it despite needing to go back in to the dealer for clutch slave cylinder, clutch and the O2 sensor they broke whilst repairing it.



Car is completely stock, which is a new one for me coming from a pretty kitted out Patrol and Navara, so will be on the look out for a lot of parts



