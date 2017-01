WTB: hack n tap, or adapter flange. Asking Price: 10000000000 Condition: any Location: i will pay post I am after an iro hack n tap for my xj, if anyone has one they would like to sell, give me a yell, cash waiting.



Alternatively, I have an re hack n tap sitting here, but finding the adapter flange to bolt the re hack n tap to a double Cardon front shaft is both difficult and pricey, so if anyone has that adapter flange or yoke adapter or whatever it is called, give me a yell.



Andrew

Nsw

