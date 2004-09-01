 TJ axle play and diff identification - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

QUADRATEC
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > TJ / YJ / Brute Wrangler
Reload this Page TJ axle play and diff identification


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
ajftj  ajftj is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Geelong
Posts: 8
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default TJ axle play and diff identification
Hi, I've been going over my new purchase, checking and fixing things.
(9/2004 TJ 4.0L, manual)

I got to the rear wheels, jacked up the Jeep and tried rocking the wheel top bottom and left right.
There is a clunk and when you watch the rear of the drum, you can see it moving in and out.
So, tried the other side and it also moves in and out about the same amount.
I'd estimate about 2mm, you can feel the movement and hear it, but only just see it.
It looks like the drum is sliding in towards the diff when you push, then back out when you pull, as opposed to rocking.
So I searched a few forums and think maybe there is play in the axle.

It seems quite hard to find a definitive number for what is allowed, so I thought I'd post here to see if anyone knows an actual tolerance?

I did get a bit confused with the USA forums and diff identification, I think I should have a Dana 44 as it's a Auz Jeep. I attached a couple of pictures and would appreciate confirmation. I have confirmed it's an LSD by spinning a wheel when off the ground and the other one goes the same way.

Is this a D44?

If it's moving out of tolerance, is it possible for me to correct this?

I couldn't find a good exploded diagram in the manual to give me a hint. I've worked on cars over a few years so have most tools but not special tools for this monster.

Thanks in advance.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: tmp_22614-case plate2071969422.JPG Views: 6 Size: 109.2 KB ID: 76055   Click image for larger version Name: tmp_22614-cover625198593.JPG Views: 5 Size: 104.1 KB ID: 76057   Click image for larger version Name: tmp_22614-axle stamp6634406.JPG Views: 5 Size: 96.5 KB ID: 76058  
__________________
New to 4x4 with 2004 TJ 4.0L Manual (150Kms)
Last edited by ajftj; 1 Hour Ago at 05:44 PM.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 43 Minutes Ago
nitrobrent's Avatar
nitrobrent  nitrobrent is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: kincumber south
Posts: 548
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 190
Liked 103 Times in 57 Posts
Default
Rear diff is a D44 , all Aussie delivered TJs had one.
2 mm end float sounds a bit much.
Check the 4 retaining bolts are tight.
Might need new bearings.
__________________
It doesn't matter how big a problem you have with your Jeep,it's nothing that money can't fix.
Likes: (1)
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:40 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.




Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=