TJ axle play and diff identification Hi, I've been going over my new purchase, checking and fixing things.

I got to the rear wheels, jacked up the Jeep and tried rocking the wheel top bottom and left right.

There is a clunk and when you watch the rear of the drum, you can see it moving in and out.

So, tried the other side and it also moves in and out about the same amount.

I'd estimate about 2mm, you can feel the movement and hear it, but only just see it.

It looks like the drum is sliding in towards the diff when you push, then back out when you pull, as opposed to rocking.

So I searched a few forums and think maybe there is play in the axle.



It seems quite hard to find a definitive number for what is allowed, so I thought I'd post here to see if anyone knows an actual tolerance?



I did get a bit confused with the USA forums and diff identification, I think I should have a Dana 44 as it's a Auz Jeep. I attached a couple of pictures and would appreciate confirmation. I have confirmed it's an LSD by spinning a wheel when off the ground and the other one goes the same way.



Is this a D44?



If it's moving out of tolerance, is it possible for me to correct this?



I couldn't find a good exploded diagram in the manual to give me a hint. I've worked on cars over a few years so have most tools but not special tools for this monster.



