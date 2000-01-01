 4 Inch Lift Kit / WJ - Sourced overseas - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > ZJ WJ WG Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page 4 Inch Lift Kit / WJ - Sourced overseas


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 52 Minutes Ago
BlackHearts506  BlackHearts506 is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 7
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default 4 Inch Lift Kit / WJ - Sourced overseas
Hey guys,

Now that I have done the injector seals/rebuilt high pressure pump (thanks to those who helped me with messages-BigTony and Jason) I am looking at a 4inch lift kit. Now the main contenders I have seen are Iron Rock Off-Road, Rough Country, BDS & Clayton.

The Rough Country 4in Long Arm Kit looks appealing especially off Morris 4x4 in USA. Does anyone have any feedback on this setup in a CRD WJ JEEP and what other mods would be advised (is a double cardan driveshaft required ?) as it says on their website their 4inch kit won't fit my NV247 Transfer Case (QuadraTrac II) what was shipping from the USA as it seems to be $1000ish on eBay, so $2000aud total sent to Aus.

Will be looking at fitting 31x10.5x15 or 32x11.5x15 BFG A/Ts or M/Ts after with bushcutter flares to accomodate extra flex. I also have the factory fitted 3.73 gear ratios, so I believe the slightly bigger tires will be all good.

anyone who has a similar setup or who just wants to chip in their two cents much appreciated!
Last edited by BlackHearts506; 41 Minutes Ago at 06:58 PM. Reason: Spelling etc

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 11 Minutes Ago
Numbnuts  Numbnuts is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 99
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 21
Liked 36 Times in 24 Posts
Default
Why do you want 4 inches of lift?

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:40 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.




Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=