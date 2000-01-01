4 Inch Lift Kit / WJ - Sourced overseas Hey guys,



Hey guys,

Now that I have done the injector seals/rebuilt high pressure pump (thanks to those who helped me with messages-BigTony and Jason) I am looking at a 4inch lift kit. Now the main contenders I have seen are Iron Rock Off-Road, Rough Country, BDS & Clayton.

The Rough Country 4in Long Arm Kit looks appealing especially off Morris 4x4 in USA. Does anyone have any feedback on this setup in a CRD WJ JEEP and what other mods would be advised (is a double cardan driveshaft required ?) as it says on their website their 4inch kit won't fit my NV247 Transfer Case (QuadraTrac II) what was shipping from the USA as it seems to be $1000ish on eBay, so $2000aud total sent to Aus.

Will be looking at fitting 31x10.5x15 or 32x11.5x15 BFG A/Ts or M/Ts after with bushcutter flares to accomodate extra flex. I also have the factory fitted 3.73 gear ratios, so I believe the slightly bigger tires will be all good.

anyone who has a similar setup or who just wants to chip in their two cents much appreciated!