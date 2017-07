Quote: Originally Posted by Matty4 Just wanting to know if anyone has removed the factory TPMS sensors without damaging them to allow them to be re-used in another set of rims? If so, did the tyre fitters have any issues or mention any problems.







Cheers,



Matt.



There shouldn't be any issues, they can be taken out to change batteries. It's not unusual to swap rims so I can't see any problem.