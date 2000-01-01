JK 2 Door - False Floor Hello everyone,

This is my first thread so I hope you all like it. As a fairly new JK owner I don't know all the tricks and tips. However here is something that I've seen mainly for the 4 doors, really liked the idea of and made to fit the 2 door as i have found there is a big hole in the niche for the 2 door JK's. It is a raised false floor. i did this so that when i can get a fridge and fridge slide, tie down mounts etc.. i can mount them into the fake floor without having to drill into my baby. The idea of the raised floor works great because you can still access the storage compartment in the boot, as well as creating a little storage shelf, as it were, under the false floor. Similar "big brand" products to this are only majorly available in the 4 door model (not the 2 door) and cost around $700. I was hoping that if any 2 door owners liked this i could make them for you (for a reasonable cost) as i find it is a great improvement to my Jeep.

