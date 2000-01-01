Stock Diff Ratios Hey all,



I'm certain this question has been asked to death and I have searched high and low for a definitive answer but I haven't been able to find it.



The stock diff ratios in Australian TJ Wranglers - are they all 3.07? I hear comments about them being different between auto and manual transmissions (3.07 or 3.55).



Reason I ask is that I just picked up a stock Dana 30 from a 2004 manual to swap into a 1997 3 speed auto to replace the current D30 that is bent. Will this drop in or are the ratios different?

