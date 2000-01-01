 General Grabber 35x12.5x15 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


2 Hours Ago
SeanBarracudA
Join Date: Aug 2014
Posts: 144
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 114 Times in 41 Posts
General Grabber 35x12.5x15
Anyone looking to get General Grabber's for their XJ? I'm dead keen to get a set of 4 x 35x12.5x15 grabbers but can't find any in Australia. Has anyone ordered them from online before?
1999 XJ, Black, Auto, big lift, 33" wheels, bushwackers, extractors/exhaust

2 Hours Ago
rainman's Avatar
rainman
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kellyville NSW
Posts: 2,157
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 121
Liked 239 Times in 136 Posts
Default
i have general grabbers in 32"s, very happy with them. Good luck with getting the 35's.
Obd1 scanner.
'95 sport,4.6 stroker, 4.5" lift, 32"s, 4:10's, 8.25&SYE, taurus fan
