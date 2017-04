Rhino pioneer tray in excellent condition (1400mm x 1280mm) Asking Price: 540 Condition: Used Location: Sutherland/Sydney Selling my pioneer tray as I dont use it anymore. O couple of minor scratches from use but in excellent condition. it retails for $999.



More info:



http://www.rhinorack.com.au/products...-1280mm-_41101



Selling my pioneer tray as I dont use it anymore. O couple of minor scratches from use but in excellent condition. it retails for $999.More info: __________________

___________

WK2 Limited Diesel, 32'' AT's, skid plates