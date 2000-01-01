Audio test for a xj fan? I have electric fans in mine, so pls tell me if I'm way off base with the mechanical fans.



Was thinking that the most obvious indicator that the xj fan clutch is working properly is how bloody loud it is when it is locked up and the engine is reved with the engine hot and the bonnet up while stationary.



Its a bit hard to describe it to a newby though, its a you have to experience it to know it type of thing.



My phone has a Sound measuring app that gives a reading in decibels, was thinking that if you wrote a procedure, and stated where/ how the phone was to be positioned you could get a reading that indicated if the fan was working correctly/ making enough noise. or at least you could see if it was in the ball park.





What do we think?

Obd1 scanner.

'95 sport,4.6 stroker, 4.5" lift, 32"s, 4:10's, 8.25&SYE, taurus fan