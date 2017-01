Chief Products Recovery Point Admin- please move if required.



Hi everyone, for some reason I can't seem to post in the marketplace. If anyone is interested in one of these recovery points let me know. I have one for sale, been bolted to the Jeep, but never used and in as new condition. Top quality and it's good to have one.



https://www.chiefproducts.com.au/pro...ry-point-front







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Admin- please move if required.Hi everyone, for some reason I can't seem to post in the marketplace. If anyone is interested in one of these recovery points let me know. I have one for sale, been bolted to the Jeep, but never used and in as new condition. Top quality and it's good to have one.Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk