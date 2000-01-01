XJ Dana 35 Oil Change Hi guys



This is my first time changing the rear diff oil on my 2000 XJ as I've got to replace the gasket as its leaking.



I'm bit unsure whats the best oil to use.



The factory manual recommends 80w-90 or 75w-140 with a friction modifier added.



My local Supercheap store doesn't seem to have either oil with a friction modifier added.



It does have Penrite Pro Gear Oil - 80W-140 with friction modifier. The penrite oil selector recommended this for an 2000 XJ. Seems a little pricey $62 for 2.35L though!



Can anyone recommend an oil?!















Hi guysThis is my first time changing the rear diff oil on my 2000 XJ as I've got to replace the gasket as its leaking.I'm bit unsure whats the best oil to use.The factory manual recommends 80w-90 or 75w-140 with a friction modifier added.My local Supercheap store doesn't seem to have either oil with a friction modifier added.It does have Penrite Pro Gear Oil - 80W-140 with friction modifier. The penrite oil selector recommended this for an 2000 XJ. Seems a little pricey $62 for 2.35L though!Can anyone recommend an oil?!