  #1  
1 Hour Ago
Cal213
Join Date: Jun 2015
p0344 p0369 camshaft sensor issues/fixes
Hi guys, no doubt from my searches i have found a multitude of jk wranglers with this fault from the years of about 2012/13

I have been having this code for some time now, im out of warranty and was out of warranty once it shined it head (as usual)

After searching, playing with wires and relocating a ground wire after a dual battery install, i thought i had it fixed with the ground.

then i put my boot down one day and it showed again.

i decided to really give the cables a bit of a wiggle around the plug and found the car struggle a bit when idling.

Then i removed the plug and discovered one of the three weatherproof rubber plugs was slightly further out than the rest, so i pushed it back in and it went too easily, so pulled lightly and away it came as per the photos.

Has anyone had a repair done to this part of the loom?
I got a quote through jeep for the 68148103AA at $165
Full replacement loom $1240

as for doing the repair, im not too sure how to tackle it. I am awaiting a call back from the sparkie to see if he knows any better/different options.Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6994.JPG Views: 8 Size: 73.4 KB ID: 76206

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6989.JPG Views: 7 Size: 103.2 KB ID: 76207

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6988.JPG Views: 7 Size: 104.0 KB ID: 76208

