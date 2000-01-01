JKU Diesel or Petrol auto or manual Hi looking at purchasing a second hand JKU around 2009-2010.



Wanting opinions on best engine packages. Like the idea of the diesel, currently drive a lifted Navara diesel, but after reading horror stories on here regarding blown motors. start thinking the petrol rubicon may be a better option? Seems more than even the 3.0 Nissan patrol blown motors! Looking at getting a diesel made before they added DPF 2011?



If we go a later model 2012+ it will be a daily driver for the wife, if we go older Pre 2010 it may not be daily driver.



Any advice or opinions is appreciated. Would do a 2.5 lift and probably 33 or 35 tyres if not already done.



Like the lower gearing in the diesel auto or rubicon.





