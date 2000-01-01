 JKU Diesel or Petrol auto or manual - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Mako
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Narangba Brisbane
JKU Diesel or Petrol auto or manual
Hi looking at purchasing a second hand JKU around 2009-2010.

Wanting opinions on best engine packages. Like the idea of the diesel, currently drive a lifted Navara diesel, but after reading horror stories on here regarding blown motors. start thinking the petrol rubicon may be a better option? Seems more than even the 3.0 Nissan patrol blown motors! Looking at getting a diesel made before they added DPF 2011?

If we go a later model 2012+ it will be a daily driver for the wife, if we go older Pre 2010 it may not be daily driver.

Any advice or opinions is appreciated. Would do a 2.5 lift and probably 33 or 35 tyres if not already done.

Like the lower gearing in the diesel auto or rubicon.


Mark

  #2  
Old 16 Minutes Ago
rjl3175
Join Date: Oct 2011
You only read about the blown engines because people just don't bother posting non issues. Mine is over 120k and still running well, others have clocked many more.
I would not bother with the diesel unless the commute is over 100klms a day. If you go post 2012 petrol it will have the 3.6 petrol which seems to be a very good engine, pre 2012 it was the 3.8 and also very reliable if a bit heavy and thirsty.
If the wife is going to drive it go auto.
33 inch and bigger tyres place a lot of strain on front end components and drive train so you should re-gear and beef up. If 35s even Rubi gearing is a tad tall.
