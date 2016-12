KJ CRD 2006 spares Asking Price: 100 Condition: new Location: Canberra Have sold my 2006 KJ CRD and now is time to move on the left over unused spares.



1 of serpentine belt (Gates)

1 of diesel fuel filter (Mann)

1 of top radiator hose

1 of bottom radiator hose

2 of front disk caliper service kits each containing a piston seal and a dust boot



Postage to the main centres on the east coast likely to be $20-$25 - pickup welcome.



