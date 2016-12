2006 KJ wheels with tyres Asking Price: 200 ono To Suit: 2006 KJ CRD Sport - and others with same spes wheels Size: 15 x 7 Condition: good Location: Canberra The KJ has gone so I no longer have a need for the spares wheels



4 of 15" by 7" rims from KJ Sport with centres and fitted with tyres.



3 rims have Maxxis 751 with varying tread but all are well above the legal limits and 1 rim has a near new Goodyear Wrangler. All tyres are a few years old but have been kept under cover in a garage.



Prefer pickup or buyer to make own courier arrangements as these weigh about 22kg each.



Also see other post for spares. The KJ has gone so I no longer have a need for the spares wheels4 of 15" by 7" rims from KJ Sport with centres and fitted with tyres.3 rims have Maxxis 751 with varying tread but all are well above the legal limits and 1 rim has a near new Goodyear Wrangler. All tyres are a few years old but have been kept under cover in a garage.Prefer pickup or buyer to make own courier arrangements as these weigh about 22kg each.Also see other post for spares. Attached Thumbnails