The most annoying thing is the timing chain. The rest is pretty straight forward.



Before buying, check the pistions haven't been damaged by a valve seat failure from the overheat. Still happens in 4.7 HO and can result in needing to replace pistons, which makes the job much more involved.



Things I'd do

Take the head to a shop for testing, straightness, etc

I'd probably go so far as getting the valve seats replaced while it's off. The seats can drop after a overheating incident

Replace hydraulic lifters/tensioners



Replace timing chain, tensioners and guides. They don't like to be disturbed. The guides get brittle with age and tend to chip when moved.

Replace water pump

Head gasket

Head stud - ARP would be a decent investment for future, but not strictly necessary

Gaskets - valve cover, intake, timing cover, crank shaft seal in timing cover

Thermostat

Radiator if it's over 200,000km



Before reinstalling the timing cover, check the coolant bleed screw can be removed.



rockauto.com I've found is a great source of cheap parts shipped from the US

Numbnuts