Default Head gasket replacement
Looking at purchasing a WG Overland, it's clean and ticks all the boxes but requires new head gaskets.

I am mechanically minded and would do the job myself, is there any special service tools unique to the Jeep like Toyota's (SST)?

Any replacement parts required other than gasket?

If you've done the job or had it done what was the cost breakdown? Parts, Labor etc

Thanks

Default
Is that the one advertised on gumtree?

The most annoying thing is the timing chain. The rest is pretty straight forward.

Before buying, check the pistions haven't been damaged by a valve seat failure from the overheat. Still happens in 4.7 HO and can result in needing to replace pistons, which makes the job much more involved.

Things I'd do
Take the head to a shop for testing, straightness, etc
I'd probably go so far as getting the valve seats replaced while it's off. The seats can drop after a overheating incident
Replace hydraulic lifters/tensioners

Replace timing chain, tensioners and guides. They don't like to be disturbed. The guides get brittle with age and tend to chip when moved.
Replace water pump
Head gasket
Head stud - ARP would be a decent investment for future, but not strictly necessary
Gaskets - valve cover, intake, timing cover, crank shaft seal in timing cover
Thermostat
Radiator if it's over 200,000km

Before reinstalling the timing cover, check the coolant bleed screw can be removed.

rockauto.com I've found is a great source of cheap parts shipped from the US
Thanks for the quick and detailed reply, gives me a good idea of what the ball park figure would be..

Does the timing chain require specific tools is it just a pita?

It is the one on gumtree, been in the market for a clean updated wg overland for awhile now, I'll offer what I think it's worth and see what he says..

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
