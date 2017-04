Stupid mechanics stuffed my gearbox? Can anyone help me locate my tcm in my 98 jeep gc ltd?, I bought the jeep of a local mechanic who could not get it started and charged the poor guy a fortune for nothing, to cut a long story short I got it going but now only gets 1st gear. I am getting feed back from the speed solinoids everything seems as it should be finally but I can't find the transmission control unit to check it?

