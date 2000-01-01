 Wj jeep won't crank - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Wj jeep won't crank
Hi guys,
This is my first post here as I only really use this for info purposes but my jeep has me stuffed this time. So here's my prob, when I turn my key my jeep powers up all dash lights come on but when I engage starter nothing!! I can start it directly under the hood in the fuse box but shorting the starter relay but not with key. I do have a few mods that may be causing it but in not sure I brought a custom set of tri y's from the US but they only run two O2 sensors instead of 4 so I unplugged the other two. Ran fine like this for about 300k's until now. It did throw an O2 code tho which I ignored. I know my tranny solenoid is on its way out because my reverse lights don't work an now it seems when I force start it (underhood) the tranny goes into limp mode only running 2nd 3rd and reverse gears. I've done everything regarding fuses, connections and other basic stuff. It really has me stumped. Could the tranny solenoid block be stopping it from starting but not communicating with the computer? I have a new solenoid block on the way from the states but I don't know if it will fix it. Any of you guys had this problem before? My wife keeps telling me to get rid of it but I love my jeep. Any advice will be much appreciated. I've researched for hours on end with no real answer. Cheers guys

Sent from my HTC_0PJA10 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app



My guess would be the switch on the transmission shifter, that would explain your reverse lights not working and if it's not working the computer won't get the signal to know that the car is in park and therefore won't let it start with the key. Not sure if this would explain the code when starting from the solenoid though but it might be that the jeep thinks it's just been started in gear so throws a code?
Could be the trans doing it. Could be the neutral safety switch too, mine plays up sometimes, rock it from drive to neutral and try again , sometimes mine just needs a little love tap while in drive for it to fire up

