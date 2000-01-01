Unreliable? Hey,



I was at a caravan show the other day. I spoke with one of the older guys displaying the Wonderland caravans. He said to me these big caravans you must have a GVM towing capacity 2800kg or greater.



He proceeded to mention that means you need a Landcruiser, Patrol, D max Isuzu and a bunchof others... iminda interjected and said and the Wrangler i guess (as I have seen kits available to make them have a 3250kg gvm)



and when I said that he said "Please stay away from jeeps... just dont go there... speaking as a mechanic for last 30 years those cars only have problems".



I asked what was unreliable about them and he said the electronics are garbage. Its a dodge with Mercedes parts and its just one big headache finding what you need. Then told me how his daughter had one and car just wouldnt start etc all because of the rubbish electronics/computers that run them.



So here I am thinking.. can we just buy a new electronic setup so this is not an issue? Or is this something you just have to live with... ??? Hey,I was at a caravan show the other day. I spoke with one of the older guys displaying the Wonderland caravans. He said to me these big caravans you must have a GVM towing capacity 2800kg or greater.He proceeded to mention that means you need a Landcruiser, Patrol, D max Isuzu and a bunchof others... iminda interjected and said and the Wrangler i guess (as I have seen kits available to make them have a 3250kg gvm)and when I said that he said "Please stay away from jeeps... just dont go there... speaking as a mechanic for last 30 years those cars only have problems".I asked what was unreliable about them and he said the electronics are garbage. Its a dodge with Mercedes parts and its just one big headache finding what you need. Then told me how his daughter had one and car just wouldnt start etc all because of the rubbish electronics/computers that run them.So here I am thinking.. can we just buy a new electronic setup so this is not an issue? Or is this something you just have to live with... ???