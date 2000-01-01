4 ION 179 18x9 wheels Asking Price: $800 To Suit: 5x125 or 5x5.5 bolt pattern 13mm offset Size: 18 Condition: Excellent Location: Burwood, NSW For sale - 4 ION 179 18x9 wheels suits Jeep JK 5x125 as well as some other models. They are as new - travelled less 200klm and Include wheel nuts.

The 179 wheel is made to fit a wide range of vehicles requiring a 5x125 or 5x5.5 bolt pattern.

The ION 179 wheel features wide split 6 spokes with longer cast legs for extra support between the inner and outer parts of the wheel. The offsets within the spokes bring out a unique look and interesting detail. These aluminium wheels are offered in a matte black powder coat finish option as well as a unique blending of gloss black powder coating with machined sections across the front of the rim.



Contact me for free inspection. Shipping can be arranged or call in to pickup.



