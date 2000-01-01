 4 ION 179 18x9 wheels - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default 4 ION 179 18x9 wheels
Asking Price: $800
To Suit: 5x125 or 5x5.5 bolt pattern 13mm offset
Size: 18
Condition: Excellent
Location: Burwood, NSW
For sale - 4 ION 179 18x9 wheels suits Jeep JK 5x125 as well as some other models. They are as new - travelled less 200klm and Include wheel nuts.
The 179 wheel is made to fit a wide range of vehicles requiring a 5x125 or 5x5.5 bolt pattern.
The ION 179 wheel features wide split 6 spokes with longer cast legs for extra support between the inner and outer parts of the wheel. The offsets within the spokes bring out a unique look and interesting detail. These aluminium wheels are offered in a matte black powder coat finish option as well as a unique blending of gloss black powder coating with machined sections across the front of the rim.

Contact me for free inspection. Shipping can be arranged or call in to pickup.

Asking $800 for all four or can negotiate.
Attached Thumbnails
Full Jeep.jpg   ION 179 set.jpg   IMG_7395 copy.jpg  

