2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (Auto) Asking Price: $35,000 Make: JK Unlimited Sport Softtop 4dr Auto 5sp 4x4 3.6i Model: [MY14] Year: 2014 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 63,000 Rego State: ACT I bought this Jeep for business (and a little bit of fun) just two years ago and I am the only driver. Most of it's 63000 km's were made commuting between Sydney and Canberra and it has never missed a beat. Very recently serviced (May 2017). Business has grown and we now need a large ute rather than the flash Wrangler, so I am hesitantly selling.



Excellent condition, includes hard top and soft top. Only modification I have added to it is the black hood scoop.





