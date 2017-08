Recommendations for Crossbar and roof rack Hi Guys

Am looking for a reasonable roof rack for transporting luggages, kayak, and stuff for road trips...



I have had a look at the standard Rhino, Thule, and Yakima but they seem pricey for just a rack for transporting stuff..

There are some China made ones i guess that can do the job? Hi GuysAm looking for a reasonable roof rack for transporting luggages, kayak, and stuff for road trips...I have had a look at the standard Rhino, Thule, and Yakima but they seem pricey for just a rack for transporting stuff..There are some China made ones i guess that can do the job?