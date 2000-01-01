Anybody had this happen? I can be driving my 2003 2.7 CRD 150K miles when the engine will cut out. I take my foot off the accelerator and on again before she comes to a stop and she picks up and accelerates away as if nothing had happened. This has been going on for some time but now happens more frequently. If I really floor it she goes like a scalded cat with black smoke so it seems there is plenty of fuel available but when this happens it seems like fuel starvation. I have done the usual, filter, O rings, new flex pipes which made no difference. There are no other symptoms starts easily hot or cold and there are no codes.
Any help will be much appreciated.