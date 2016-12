Wk2 Laredo rims Hi guys,



I have recently purchased another set of wheels for my overland, 18" ones and fitted Yokohama geolander At in them. I have noticed though that they are stamped made in China inside! My 20" rims say made in USA but have read elsewhere that some original jeep rims are being made in China. These look identical to the Laredo ones.



