Well, if it is anything like the timing chain in my bike, it was changed (on my last one), when the adjuster couldn't keep it quiet any more. (It was more an issue with the adjusters at that time, though, and the sliders were worn.)



Essentially, there should be an adjuster that keeps the tension on it & once that cannot take out the slack, the chain has stretched too much & it's time to replace. I don't have any idea about when that will be in the 3.8, though. Mine is at ~150,000km.

For Sale: JK D30/44 4.88 master install kits.



Jeeps: Lego for grownups. __________________Jeeps: Lego for grownups. Likes: (1)

Shortie