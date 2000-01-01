 Timing Chain change - JK 3.8l petrol - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

My JKU Rubi 3.8L petrol engine has 190000km on the clock. At what point, does anyone know, do I need to change the timing chain, which is all metal. The manual says to change at 144000 for the 2.4L engine but says nothing about the 3.8. Can I assume that it will be OK to continue on... I know that there will be wear and tear.

Any clues, anyone?

Thanks

Well, if it is anything like the timing chain in my bike, it was changed (on my last one), when the adjuster couldn't keep it quiet any more. (It was more an issue with the adjusters at that time, though, and the sliders were worn.)

Essentially, there should be an adjuster that keeps the tension on it & once that cannot take out the slack, the chain has stretched too much & it's time to replace. I don't have any idea about when that will be in the 3.8, though. Mine is at ~150,000km.
Motor on....... whilst nothing is forever they are an oil lubricated roller chain so shouldn't be an issue.

Its also short... so unlike OHC engines with a plethora of long chains and tensioners the 3.8 is dead simple

You do see mentions of earlier EG family engines needing chains - but over the years Chrysler keep updating the design and they seem to be very reliable now. That's one advantage of owning a 3.8.... its an engine with a long pedigree and so its benefited from continual minor revisions.
It seemed like a good idea at the time........
Ok thanks for the help everyone. I did a bit more "research" on the various JK forum sites etc and of course Google. Apparently, the chain is expected to last the life of the engine and some have gone on for 500000km!! All of the points made above r correct as far as I have been able to discover.... so, a good xmas present... save the money I thought I would need and spend it on something else. Merry Xmas, all!!
