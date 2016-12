Click to view larger image and other views Jeep-Grand-Cherokee-WK-WK2-18-inch-wheels Asking Price: 550 To Suit: Jeep Size: 18 Condition: Nearly new. Location: North Brisbane Set of current Jeep Grand Cherokee wheels in impeccable used condition. Very few insignificant scratches if any on the wheels. Could pass for a brand new item.



Came off current model WK WK2 Grand Cherokee. Each wheel comes with the original tyre pressure monitoring sensor.

The auction is for the set, but I'd consider selling separate wheels if the offer is right.

Local pickup in the north Brisbane, 4503.



$550



Shipping could be arranged by buyer if so desired.



















