 What spare parts do you carry? - Page 2 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page What spare parts do you carry?


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #10  
Old 1 Day Ago
MightyMouse's Avatar
MightyMouse  MightyMouse is offline
No Winching
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 3,262
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 85
Liked 404 Times in 222 Posts
Default
Whilst i understand the "what's the good of a spare part if you cant...." argument, it assumes that no help is available.

If you do a uni in Birdsville.... then obviously your chances of a quick / cheapish solution might be pretty low but if you have a spare then the garage will be able to get you going.

Sometimes the problem is getting the replacement part..... not fitting it.
__________________
It seemed like a good idea at the time........
Likes: (1)
  #11  
Old 1 Day Ago
Wooders's Avatar
Wooders  Wooders is offline
Time to tinker
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: www.wooders.com.au
Posts: 10,720
What Jeep do I drive?: CJ
Likes: 127
Liked 423 Times in 216 Posts
Default
Satphone and a list of places that will overnight bag to anywhere in Aust.
Scantool and a tablet with the FSM and parts manuals loaded.
Booze to drink whilst waiting for the overnight bag

Sent from my GT-N7100 using Tapatalk
Likes: (4)
Sponsored Posts
  #12  
Old 21 Hours Ago
layback40's Avatar
layback40  layback40 is offline
Grumpy Old XJ Dsl Owner
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Northern Victoria
Posts: 11,653
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 3,109
Liked 5,526 Times in 3,611 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Wazza D View Post
The thing to keep in mind is that it is pretty pointless to carry an extensive range of spare parts into remote areas, if you don't have the tools to fit them.
It's a bit of a double whammy. You decide to take a ton of spares and find you need a ton of tools and equipment to drag along with you "just in case". What you carry depends a lot on where you are going I think.
There are many times that spares are not essential to get you out of a breakdown. A block of wood between the diff & the frame will get you going if you break a spring. A heap of grass filling put in a tyre will get you going if you stuff 1 more tyre than you have spares for. I have tied bits together with fencing wire, can use as a tow rope as well. A roll of tape can substitute for a replacement radiator hose. A bar of soap will plug a hole in a petrol tank.
Electronic controls are a problem. They dont like bush repairs.
__________________
98 & 01 XJ VMs
I no longer question authority, I annoy authority. More effect, less effort. 10'000 Club
Likes: (1)
  #13  
Old 13 Hours Ago
Paul Brennan  Paul Brennan is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Posts: 316
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 0
Liked 8 Times in 7 Posts
Smile
Quote:
Originally Posted by mick666 View Post
GPS Personal Locator Beacon, Tools,Good insurance policy that covers off road, Matches, Water, 44 mag lever action.
The last item is very handy
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 04:27 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2016, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2016 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=