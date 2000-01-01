Quote: Originally Posted by Wazza D The thing to keep in mind is that it is pretty pointless to carry an extensive range of spare parts into remote areas, if you don't have the tools to fit them.

It's a bit of a double whammy. You decide to take a ton of spares and find you need a ton of tools and equipment to drag along with you "just in case". What you carry depends a lot on where you are going I think.

Electronic controls are a problem. They dont like bush repairs. There are many times that spares are not essential to get you out of a breakdown. A block of wood between the diff & the frame will get you going if you break a spring. A heap of grass filling put in a tyre will get you going if you stuff 1 more tyre than you have spares for. I have tied bits together with fencing wire, can use as a tow rope as well. A roll of tape can substitute for a replacement radiator hose. A bar of soap will plug a hole in a petrol tank.

