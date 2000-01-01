|
Whilst i understand the "what's the good of a spare part if you cant...." argument, it assumes that no help is available.
If you do a uni in Birdsville.... then obviously your chances of a quick / cheapish solution might be pretty low but if you have a spare then the garage will be able to get you going.
Sometimes the problem is getting the replacement part..... not fitting it.
Satphone and a list of places that will overnight bag to anywhere in Aust.
Scantool and a tablet with the FSM and parts manuals loaded.
Booze to drink whilst waiting for the overnight bag
Wazza D
The thing to keep in mind is that it is pretty pointless to carry an extensive range of spare parts into remote areas, if you don't have the tools to fit them.
It's a bit of a double whammy. You decide to take a ton of spares and find you need a ton of tools and equipment to drag along with you "just in case". What you carry depends a lot on where you are going I think.
There are many times that spares are not essential to get you out of a breakdown. A block of wood between the diff & the frame will get you going if you break a spring. A heap of grass filling put in a tyre will get you going if you stuff 1 more tyre than you have spares for. I have tied bits together with fencing wire, can use as a tow rope as well. A roll of tape can substitute for a replacement radiator hose. A bar of soap will plug a hole in a petrol tank.
Electronic controls are a problem. They dont like bush repairs.
mick666
GPS Personal Locator Beacon, Tools,Good insurance policy that covers off road, Matches, Water, 44 mag lever action.
The last item is very handy
