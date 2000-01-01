 Diesel xj, no heating - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default Diesel xj, no heating
Hello guys, the problem is: no heat in my 99 xj 2.5 td

Did a coolant flush, cleaned and flushed the heater core (that was clogged). Engine temp is perfect (85°C), no overheating. Hoses to/from the heater core get as hot as the rad hoses. heater power/position switches work as they should. Heater resistor replaced a couple of years ago.

What to check now?
How do I test if the temp switch work as it should? Is there a visual way to check if the flapper opens as it should?

The funny thing is that the heat was just fine before replacing the coolant (that was basically mud...)
Default
Blender door?
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by vernicious View Post
Blender door?
Agree 100%
I believe it is operated electrically.
The OP needs to check all fuses & see if that is the problem.
Probably a good idea to download the on line manual & understand how the air flow works for the heater.
My limited experience is that mine stopped working in the hot position last year & I was getting hot air. Checked the fuses in the compartment inside the car in the kick panel, found a blown fuse & the problem fixed.
Once the OP has checked this, the next step would be to check its operation. Again, the downloadable manual should have information.
