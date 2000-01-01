Quote:
Blender door?
Agree 100%
I believe it is operated electrically.
The OP needs to check all fuses & see if that is the problem.
Probably a good idea to download the on line manual & understand how the air flow works for the heater.
My limited experience is that mine stopped working in the hot position last year & I was getting hot air. Checked the fuses in the compartment inside the car in the kick panel, found a blown fuse & the problem fixed.
Once the OP has checked this, the next step would be to check its operation. Again, the downloadable manual should have information.