1 9 Hours Ago Natedogg I just registered Join Date: Dec 2016 Posts: 1 What Jeep do I drive?: JK Likes: 0 Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts Natedogg's Garage 2014 Wrangler Sport Asking Price: 38000 ONO Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Year: 2014 Condition: Near new Odometer KM: 32000 Rego State: QLD 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport. 5 speed Automatic, 3.6L V6 Pentastar enegine putting out 209Kw. With the fitted tow bar you'll be able to take the bikes and/or Jet ski to wherever you want to go.



Exterior

- ARB premium bull bar. This has the textured matte finish and is ready to receive a winch. Also has 2 recovery points underneath.

- 2 Inch OME suspension lift with Steering dampener. Can now fit up the 35s with no issue.

- UNEEK roof rack. This versatile system will allow you to change rooves in a matter of minutes as it is attached to the chassis and not the hard top. You can also tilt the whole thing to roll back the soft top on those sunny beach days. Can hold 150kg dynamic and 250kg when stationary.

- You can even take the doors off!!!



Interior:

- Beautiful leather seating for 4 people. Very comfortable and luxurious! Makes it easy to wipe out mud and sand too. Leather wrapped steering wheel and centre console cubby.

- Slush mats, grab handles and door sill protectors.

- WRA X009 = The biggest in dash LCD this side of an S class Mercedes. It has everything - navigation, music, digital radio, 4WD maps! the list goes on. See Alpine website for the full list .

- Reverse camera.



