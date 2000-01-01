2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport. 5 speed Automatic, 3.6L V6 Pentastar enegine putting out 209Kw. With the fitted tow bar you'll be able to take the bikes and/or Jet ski to wherever you want to go.
Exterior
- ARB premium bull bar. This has the textured matte finish and is ready to receive a winch. Also has 2 recovery points underneath.
- 2 Inch OME suspension lift with Steering dampener. Can now fit up the 35s with no issue.
- UNEEK roof rack. This versatile system will allow you to change rooves in a matter of minutes as it is attached to the chassis and not the hard top. You can also tilt the whole thing to roll back the soft top on those sunny beach days. Can hold 150kg dynamic and 250kg when stationary.
- You can even take the doors off!!!
Interior:
- Beautiful leather seating for 4 people. Very comfortable and luxurious! Makes it easy to wipe out mud and sand too. Leather wrapped steering wheel and centre console cubby.
- Slush mats, grab handles and door sill protectors.
- WRA X009 = The biggest in dash LCD this side of an S class Mercedes. It has everything - navigation, music, digital radio, 4WD maps! the list goes on. See Alpine website for the full list .
- Reverse camera.
I am the only owner of this Jeep and have a full service history. Small scratch on tail gate. Well maintained. Car will come with some 4WD accessories - jerry cans, recovery kit etc and the hardtop. It was to be my project car however unfortunately (fortunately?) I am moving overseas. First person to see will buy, All reasonable offers considered. Please, only genuine buyers only.