exhaust temp Does anybody know what exhaust temp a commander 3.0 crd should be?

Can a scan gauge read EGT on the commanders?

I have found cat temp 1 and cat temp2 they hover around 300 degrees celsius and both nearly the same is this right?



Thanks Does anybody know what exhaust temp a commander 3.0 crd should be?Can a scan gauge read EGT on the commanders?I have found cat temp 1 and cat temp2 they hover around 300 degrees celsius and both nearly the same is this right?Thanks