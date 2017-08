[QLD] CJ7 Front Seats To Suit: CJ7 Location: South East Queensland Is anyone in Qld hoarding a pair of front seats they'd be willing to sell? Preferably black.



Or even just a pair of risers and I'll get some seats from the US.



