Jeep and Ram Diesels Earn Emissions Certifications Earlier this year Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) was notified of emissions violations with its 3.0L diesel engines. After months of close collaboration between the EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB), FCA announced it has been certified by both organizations, which means sales of the Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee equipped with the 3.0L diesel are permitted to resume after holding sales since as early as May 2017.



