new member from the Hunter Valley hi all,

I'm Jo and I have finally bought my KJ

It's a 3.7L auto black '07 sport with leather and sunroof... the perfect Jeep Girl

SUV!

Looks and goes great, but was wondering if the wiring connection exists to install a powered drivers seat, and maybe an EVIC above the rear vision mirror?



cheers

