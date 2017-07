05 tj cranking but not starting Ok, I returned home today, shut off my jeep and changed the clutch lockout fuse from 20amp to 10amp to override the clutch feature on my 2005 golden eagle now it simply won't start:



It's cranking over normally, but when you turn it on to ignition the TPS or the icm clicks rapidly.



I have no gauges working and all the dash lights are on, headlights work, stereo works ect.







