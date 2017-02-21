RSchip for KK Found this on another forum, who wouldn't want a bit more power or economy from their KK, especially those of us with the 3.7L petrol?



Apparently the device is fixed into position plugged in via the OBD port. Improvements are applied to the engine and auto gearbox tunes. Strangely in the vehicle selection the Cherokee II 3.7 lists it at 3HP less than the equivalent Liberty, not sure what that's about?



http://en.rschip.com/chiptuning/jeep...e/ii-3.7-i-v6/



http://en.rschip.com/chiptuning/jeep...-3.7-i-v6-12v/









