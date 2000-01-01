Jeep YJ Minor Hardtop Resto. Hey Everyone,



So not a big write up here, just curious as to how I should go about repairing minor things with my hard top.



1. Few Gashes and Dips that need to be filled

2. Hydraulic arms in the back (I think) have snapped out and created a hole in the back that I don't think I can simply just put another arm in the back (the Jeep didn't have any support when I bought it)

3. Rear Windshield Wiper... not sure if it works or not, didn't know I had one actually, but the interior of my top is pretty bad so I wouldn't be surprised if the wiring is messed up somewhere in there.



Just curious as to how you guys would go about fixing some of this stuff. I'm pretty good with electronics just don't know how I would get to the motor, then again, also haven't tried to either.



