Diesel fuel filler cap This might sound like a silly question, but why is there no fuel filler cap with this new model Grand Cherokee Trailhawk? This is my first Jeep and Im not sure if it is common with other models or vehicles but I am curious as to the benefits of this.

I would have thought it would increase dust etc getting into the fuel...

