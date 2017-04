Motor has seized Does anyone know where I can buy a rebuild kit for CRD Wrangler the engine is called a RA 428 but I can't find anything. If I buy a motor from a wrecked wrangler does a motor with a automatic trans have different bell housing bolts? does a manual and auto tranny bolt up to the same motor regardless. Does anyone know where I can buy a rebuild kit for CRD Wrangler the engine is called a RA 428 but I can't find anything. If I buy a motor from a wrecked wrangler does a motor with a automatic trans have different bell housing bolts? does a manual and auto tranny bolt up to the same motor regardless.