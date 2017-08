Originally Posted by kx steve I have towed mu caravan to tasmania from perth and back plus many more trips.

I depends on how big your caravan is ours is 17 foot single axel. Mine is a diesel auto I don't have a transmission cooler. But perth isn't hilly like over east so I would put one one if you like in a hilly area. I run air bags in the rear and that's about it. I don't think the jk is a good towing car some other will say different.



