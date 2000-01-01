2012 JGC WK2 Radio not working Hi All,

This is my first thread (hope it works).

In my wisdom I decided after a lot of research to fit a bigger wire and merit socket in the cargo area to run a Waeco CFX28 portable fridge, as the wires of existing cigarette socket looked very small and the connection wasn't the best (although it did work).

So I ran a 5mm dia. wire from the + terminal of the battery and to ground/earth in the cargo area. Everything worked OK until I started the car to drive out of the garage, but the radio would not turn on, all I got was a blank screen.

I've since disconnected the new wire, disconnected and reconnected the battery and check all the fuses but to no avail, the radio will still not turn on.

I would appreciate any help that anyone could provide, as I'm loathed to go to the (RIPOFF) Jeep dealership.

