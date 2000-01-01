Need some help please. Hi guys, I'm in a real bind here.

Sean. Hi guys, I'm in a real bind here.I have also poste this in the emergencies forum.2007 KJ Cherokee Limited3.7 petrol AutoDrove to town this afternoon (approx 30km each way).When we got back close to home we stopped in at Woolies for some things. We came back out to the Jeep to find symptoms of a flat battery. It seemed odd that it was so sudden.Ran into a friend who gave me a jump start, immediately headed to the nearest servo for a new battery.Whilst driving I noticed that the revs were sitting too high for my speed. Shifted the auto lever to second, no change, pulled over and started from standing again, this time with the shifter in 1st. Reached approx 30km/h and shifted to second whilst coasting, no gear change.So it looks like she's stuck in first with a problem that is killing the battery.This vehicle is our only transport, I need it fixed to get to work on Monday.Has anyone experience anything like this before?Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.Regards and thanks,Sean.