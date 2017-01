Diesel auto Petrol auto - same ??? I'm about to do a Rubi transfer case swap into my CRD



I have a 2012 CRD and a 2016 Rubicon



Has anyone done this?

Do I HAVE to swap the autos as well ? ( I've heard the the shaft is different???



TIA guys





My greatest fear in life is that when I die, my wife sells my jeep for what I told her I paid for it __________________