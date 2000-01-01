 New member, I think I broke something. - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Hi all, I'm new to the forum.

So to give you all an idea of what I have it's basically a heavily beaten repaired write off covered in Hail damage scratches, dint's, light rust 05 KJ Renegade 3.7L V6 150000kmODO, that I treat like crap, service it myself only change the oil and filter, but it never dies and hasn't let me down much at all. Now that you know that, what I have been dealing with of late... my fuel economy. Its gone from usually sitting around 14-16L/100km to now running at a little over 20L/100km!!!!!

It all seems to have started from when my friends Toyota Kluger engine died 250km from home and I went on a rescue mission, so I hooked up my grandfathers 500kg tandem car trailer, and went out and loaded a fully laden Kluger on the back, so yeah I was pulling probably around 500kg more than my recommended towing capacity for 250km. While pulling him back the Jeep was struggling and my economy was on the rise and went up to around 18L/100km (to be expected) but since then I have put over 4000km on the Jeep but the fuel economy has continued to rise. I have been checking the true economy by tripping the distance and checking how much fuel I can fit in the tank, as well as looking at the overhead guage. I have tried putting in a heap of Fuel Doctor, and 98 octane fuel, checking the vacuum hoses and connections in the engine but nothing changes.

Please help.

Other info.

-I have had the Jeep for over 2 years when it had around 80-90k on the ODO
-Current Fuel Economy: 20.3L/100km
-Fuel economy has been climbing 0.2L/100km every 2-300km regardless of how I drive.
-Most of my driving has been on the highway.
-Engine light has been on for about 40,000km I regularly check the code with the key dance thing, its always and still is only the one code P0430. (If this was going to cause bad fuel economy wouldn't it have happened a long time ago?)
-If the Jeep is heavily laden and the throttle is planted to the floor, he commonly responds with unhappy noisy vibrations I'm assuming from the gearbox.
-The engine still runs normally, no loss of power or funny noises, even though its running super rich.
