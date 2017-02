Tailgate strap ripped out Hi fellas,



Has anyone had this issue - The tailgate retaining strap, pulling out then getting bent when closing the door unaware that it'd come free?



http://www.quadratec.com/products/12504_0014.htm



Amazon

Amazon



I've found the replacement assembly, however does anyone have one of these they're willing to sell locally in Australia?



I unbolted the whole thing so it's not a major issue at the moment however want to fix it shortly.



Thanks,

Jim Hi fellas,Has anyone had this issue - The tailgate retaining strap, pulling out then getting bent when closing the door unaware that it'd come free?I've found the replacement assembly, however does anyone have one of these they're willing to sell locally in Australia?I unbolted the whole thing so it's not a major issue at the moment however want to fix it shortly.Thanks,Jim

__________________