Thanks! Hi, bought my 2012, 3.8 2d 3 weeks ago with 82k km. didn't check oil, big mistake. engine start ticking after 3000 km. i added 4 liter of oil and drove to the nearest Jeep service center in Melbourne . They are asking for 4,100$ to change the lifters and 3 weeks for some parts to arrive from the US.I just moved to Australia a month ago. Please advice if the price and the delivery time make sense or, can I find better options.Thanks!