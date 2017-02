Catastrophic fire warning Lithgow area 11/02/17 Just had an automated phone call warning, it recommended leaving the area now.



There is a fire between Rydal & Tarana, it is listed as under control but the wind in very strong.



If you have friends 4wding at Zig Zag or Mt Walker area let them know of the danger. Just had an automated phone call warning, it recommended leaving the area now.There is a fire between Rydal & Tarana, it is listed as under control but the wind in very strong.If you have friends 4wding at Zig Zag or Mt Walker area let them know of the danger. __________________

QuadraDrive II CRD 2"Lift +30 rims 265/70/17 General SRL's, Saguaro, Runva, 185w led's Last edited by Clarky; 57 Minutes Ago at 04:49 PM .